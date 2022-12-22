(WSVN) - New arrests have been made in the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

According to the Miami Herald, an ex-soldier in the Haitian army, known as “the torturer,” has been arrested for his involvement in carrying out the attack.

A divisional police inspector was also arrested.

Moïse was killed inside his private Port-Au-Prince home on July 7, 2021.

Forty-four people were taken into custody in the days that followed.

The motive for his assassination remains unclear.

