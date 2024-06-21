(WSVN) - A new smartphone app may help first responders detect a stroke in just seconds.

The app looks for asymmetrical face muscle movements when patients are asked to smile into the smartphone camera.

“Which can be conveyed to the hospital, to the emergency ward, so that even before the patient has been transferred to the ambulance, and before they reach the hospital, the hospital is prepared,” said.

Researchers in Australia found the app to be 82% effective in detecting a stroke.

Developers say they want to partner with health care providers in the U.S. and around the world to tailor the app to specific needs.

