(WSVN) - It may be time to put a cork in glass wine bottles.

The company, CCL, is now creating wine bottles out of aluminum.

They claim the wine will stay fresher for longer with their sealable top.

The aluminum makes the wine easier to cool and will stay cool for longer.

The company hopes to team up with a wide variety of wineries in the near future.

