Nevada neighborhood lights up street with blue lights in support of law enforcement

MESQUITE, Nev. (WSVN) — A Nevada neighborhood showed their support for local law enforcement with a nighttime display.

Mesquite Police shared an image of a neighborhood street lit up with blue lights.

Police said the residents of the area changed the lights on their front porch to blue to show their support for law enforcement.

“They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but there aren’t enough words to explain what this picture means to us,” police wrote. “This is just another reminder of how lucky we are to work in this community and we are grateful for such amazing support.”

