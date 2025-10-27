Neutrogena has announced a recall of more than 15,000 packages of its makeup remover wipes due to concerns about potential bacterial contamination, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Parent company Kenvue said the recall applies to cases of Neutrogena’s 50-count, 25-pack Makeup Remover Ultra-Soft Cleansing Towelettes.

The affected products were distributed to stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Texas.

Officials have not yet identified the source of the possible contamination.

