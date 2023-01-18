(WSVN) - Netflix is offering more than a quarter of a million dollars annually for a new position in California.

The streaming service is searching for a flight attendant for the company’s private jets in Sanjose, which is near their headquarters in Los Gatos.

Although there is no specified salary for the job, Netflix’s website stated the salary range for this position is $60,000 to $385,000.

According to Netflix’s website, anyone chosen for this position will be expected to perform pre-flight cabin inspections and safety briefings while maintaining the stockroom. Candidates will also have to undergo a background check, as with most positions for work, and perform responsibilities that include performing emergency procedures before each flight to ensure the cabin is secured.

The job posting also asks that the applicant be flexible with their schedule as the job is expected to include international and domestic flights that would require the worker to work weekends and holidays often.

Candidates interested in applying for the job can click here to go directly to the job posting.

