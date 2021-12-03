(CNN) — A text about Thanksgiving dinner that was accidentally sent to a wrong number six years ago has sparked an enduring friendship. Now it’s inspiring a film.

Netflix is developing a movie based on Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton’s viral chance meeting. The two Arizona residents met in 2016 when Dench accidentally texted Hinton instead of her grandson to invite him to Thanksgiving dinner. The two quickly figured out the mix up, but the dinner invite stood and Hinton accepted. They’ve celebrated the holiday together every year since.

“We are excited to share our story with the world,” Dench and Hinton said in a joint statement provided by Netflix. “We hope it inspires more people to reach out and make connections that they wouldn’t ordinarily make. We are so blessed to find a genuine friendship brought together by God from a mistaken text message.”

Hinton also shared the news on Instagram, writing “We thank every single one of you for your love and support in our journey the last 6 years. We can’t wait to tell our story on the big screen!”

Abdul Williams is attached to write the film, with Robert Teitel and George Tillman, Jr. producing the project for State Street Pictures.

