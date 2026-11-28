Jerusalem (CNN) — Running out of options to hold on to power, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday offered a power-sharing deal to rival Gadi Eisenkot, claiming he would let him serve first in a rotating premiership.

In a statement on X on Saturday evening, Netanyahu said that “unity is the need of the hour.” After asserting that he should lead a unity government or go first in the rotation because his Likud party was the largest in the parliament, he said he would “set everything aside” to let Eisenkot be the first prime minister.

Netanyahu would serve as alternate prime minister, though he did not say how long Eisenkot’s initial term would be. He said he expected that Likud and Eisenkot’s Yashar party would “immediately begin genuine, sincere, and accelerated negotiations in which the other side will also be wiling to make similar compromises and concessions.” Netanyahu’s Likud party emerged from the October 27 elections as the largest in the Knesset, but his coalition fell well short of the majority needed to govern.

Now it’s Eisenkot in the driver’s seat, inching closer to a government that could oust Israel’s longest-serving leader. Eisenkot has until December 20 to put together a government if he requests a two-week extension, but he has vowed to bring a new government to a parliamentary vote as early as next week.

“Unity is about substance and values, not about who gets which job or who goes first,” Eisenkot said in a statement on Friday. “Likud, for its parts, was unwilling to compromise and, over two weeks, refused to put a single concrete proposal on the table.” He questioned whether Likud was ready to engage in serious negotiations “or keep up appearances and continue to stall.”

In response to Netanyahu’s statement on Saturday evening, Eisenkot invited Netanyahu and his team “tonight” to conduct “genuine and accelerated negotiations on basic guidelines and policy issues.” But Eisenkot said that he had already conveyed a “detailed proposal” with “significant compromise positions” a week ago through what he called a secret channel “to which Netanyahu has yet to respond.”

Eisenkot has already inked a coalition agreement with the right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu party and the left-wing Democrats. He is also holding coalition talks with United Torah Judaism, an ultra-Orthodox party that for years supported Netanyahu.

Several of EIsenkot’s political allies immediately dismissed Netanyahu’s statement as a bluff designed to buy time and preempt the effort to replace him. “Enough with the stunts and tricks,” said Yair Golan, head of the Democrats, on X. “Netanyahu lost. It is our duty to respect the will of the voters and form a government of change and salvation.”

Former Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on X, “Netanyahu’s proposal is yet another transparent con by a serial fraudster who has cheated every partner and broken every agreement.” He proposed swearing in an Eisenkot-led government without Netanyahu and only then conducting negotiations for a unity government.

But Naftali Bennett, another former prime minister who joined forces with Lapid, celebrated Netanyahu’s statement. He said it was the “right decision” and that it was now “forbidden” to continue discussions about a government without Netanyahu. According to a source close to Netanyahu, Bennett was involved in behind-the-scenes discussions about Netanyahu’s statement after holding independent talks with both the premier and his confidant, Ron Dermer.

Bennett’s advocacy for a unity government is a stunning reversal for a politician who used some of the harshest rhetoric against Netanyahu just weeks ago. In an interview with Israel’s Maariv newspaper in early-October, Bennett said Netanyahu “is the person who is destroying the state of Israel. He is the person who led us to a civil war, to a crazy disaster, we will not be able to fix the country.”

Much of the skepticism around Netanyahu’s willingness to commit to a power-sharing agreement came from the last one into which he entered. After the 2020 elections, Netanyahu entered a unity government with rival Benny Gantz, with Netanyahu serving first. But instead of transferring the premiership as part of the rotation agreement, Netanyahu refused to pass a state budget, automatically triggering new elections and scuttling the government before Gantz could have a turn as prime minister.

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