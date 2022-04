(WSVN) - Nestle Toll House announced its first-ever stuffed cookie dough.

The sweet treat comes in two flavors, chocolate chip with fudge filling and double chocolate with a salted caramel filling.

Each cookie is so big that only four will fit in a package.

They will be on shelves this July.

