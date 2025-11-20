CHICAGO (WBBM) — A community is outraged after an attack on a mother and her two children outside an elementary school in the South Deering neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago. Neighbors said it wasn’t the first time the same group of kids attacked someone.

A large group of parents gathered outside Orville Bright Elementary School on Tuesday, calling for accountability, after seeing the viral video of a mother walking her kids home from school Monday afternoon, when she was attacked by a group of kids.

That mother was in the school all day on Tuesday, talking with authorities.

A disturbing video of the attack showed children pummeling a mother and her son against a fence outside the school and dragging them to the ground.

Police said the 33-year-old woman and her 9-year-old son were walking near 106th and Bensley in the South Deering neighborhood when the group of kids started chasing after the mother and her children, calling them names and taunting them.

Both the mother and son were taken to a hospital. Word of the attack spread quickly on social media, causing outrage among many parents.

“I couldn’t sleep. I was traumatized. I could not sleep. I couldn’t believe it,” said Shanice Davis, who lives in the neighborhood and said she recognizes the attackers. “This is not the first time the kids have done this. Just talk around the streets that these kids have pretty much been raising themselves, and they have not been held accountable. They have vandalized cars. They have harassed adults and children.”

One day after the attack, demonstrators showed up at Orville Bright Elementary School, after some people posted on social media threatening to harm the children behind the attack.

Several police officers showed up, blocking the entrance of the school to protect the kids inside.

Chicago Police 7th District Council member Joseph Williams was inside the school on Tuesday to talk with the principal, the mother, and Chicago Public Schools administrators.

“We’re going to make sure that this school leadership steps up, and that they put a safety plan in place; that they put any plan they need to put in place so that these babies feel secure. Bullying should have a zero tolerance behind it,” Williams said.

CBS News Chicago reached out to CPS about the incident, and allegations from other parents that their children were bullied by the same group of kids. A CPS spokesperson provided the statement below:

“Chicago Public Schools (CPS) prioritizes the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and families, and we are committed to building a physically and emotionally safe teaching and learning environment in every school.

We are horrified by the attack on this family, and we are working collaboratively with City departments and agencies to provide support to the victims of the attack. CPS is coordinating closely with the Mayor’s Office, CPD, CHA, and other City departments to provide additional support to the family.

School administrators, teachers, and support staff work with students to create an open environment where conflicts and grievances can be addressed. School leaders work with parents and all parties involved to find a resolution, adhering to the Student Code of Conduct (SCC) as they address any confirmed violations. In addition, it is always our goal for all members of our school communities, including staff, students, and parents, to work together proactively to maintain a safe and calm environment at our schools.”

In a statement, Mayor Brandon Johnson said he was “deeply disturbed” by the video.

“That type of behavior is unacceptable in our city and we must not normalize that type of senseless violence,” Johnson said. “I will continue to monitor this situation closely as I get updates from the ground and as the investigation unfolds.”

“It is critical that we provide the necessary resources to our public education system so that every school community has counselors and mental health professionals. We must redouble our efforts to teach our young people that violence is never an acceptable response. Our students and families should always feel safe on their way to and from school and we must make the critical investments necessary to make that a reality in every part of our city. I’m grateful for the community residents who have rallied to support the family and I am calling for calm as we conduct a full investigation and ensure there is accountability for the attackers and healing for the victims.”

This story was provided to CNN Wire by an affiliate and does not contain original CNN reporting.

