Neighbors call police on 12-year-old mowing grass

(WSVN) - An Ohio boy runs his own business: cutting grass and cleaning yards for the summertime, which is what he was doing until a neighbor called police.

Mr. Reggie’s Lawn Cutting Service is run by 12-year-old Reginald Fields, who gets help from his cousins and siblings. According to WPTV, neighbors called to complain that Fields and his helping hands were in their yard and cut about a foot on their property.

“They said I was cutting their grass. I didn’t know it!” Reggie said to WPTV.

Fields said officers said nothing to him and those helping him. When he finished the job, he said he felt discouraged.

“I was like, that’s a shame. I didn’t know,” said Reggie.

Lucille Holt, the woman who was having her grass cut by Fields at the time, shared a Facebook video about the ordeal.

Holt said in the video, “I guess I have a line where part of it is not my yard. They called the police to tell the police that the kids were cutting their grass.”

Following the viral video, several people reached out to Fields and have asked how they can help his buisness.

“Just give me a call. I will be there. On time!” said Fields.

The 12-year-old business owner will continue doing what he loves: keeping Mr. Reggie’s Lawn Cutting Service alive and well.

