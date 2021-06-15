OMAHA, Neb. (WSVN) — After nearly five years of infertility struggles, an Omaha, Nebraska couple has welcomed quadruplets.

Maria and Joseph Sawaged are now home with their four newborn babies. According to KETV, the couple waited nearly five years for the moment.

“Yeah, so we tried many treatments to begin with. And there was 13 treatments total,” Joseph told the station.

Maria’s original due date was June 25. But she gave birth early on April 30th.

“It was an exciting day. Definitely nerve-wracking. We were both nervous, what was about to happen, but it was, I think we were more excited to finally meet the babies,” Maria said.

The couple welcomed three boys and one girl: Luca, Barrett, Tychus and Julianna.

After spending several weeks in neonatal intensive care unit, the babies are finally home.

“Science, finally got it for us. So we have our, we have our full family now,” Joseph told KETV.

When it comes to other struggling with fertility, the couple’s advice is to never give up.

“There’s gonna be lots of times and months and I mean it’s gonna, you’re gonna say to yourself, ‘I don’t want to do it anymore,’ but never giving up. And just, even if you have to take a break, take a break. Months, you know, a year, whatever it may take. Just keep trying, if that’s what you want, and never give up,” Maria said.

