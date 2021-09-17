(WSVN) - A shocking border surge was reported outside San Antonio.

Drone video showed thousands of migrants ready to cross the United States-Mexican border.

Officials estimate up to 9,000 people have lined up under the International Bridge in Del Rio, Texas.

Among them are thousands of Haitian immigrants who fled the island and traveled up through Central America.

That sudden spike came a day after a judge ruled the Biden administration cannot turn away migrant families with children due to health concerns.

The Texas governor has called in the National Guard to help.

