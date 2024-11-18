FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - ‘Tis the season for busy roadways and crowded airports as millions are set to travel and reunite with their family for the Thanksgiving holiday.

As the holiday season approaches travel experts are projecting a record number of Americans will travel this Thanksgiving season.

According to Triple-A , nearly 80 million Americans will hit the roads or take flight for turkey day, up 1.7 million compared to last year.

Some of the top domestic destinations include the following:

Orlando

Miami

Fort. Lauderdale

New York

Anaheim/Los Angeles

Tampa

Triple-A’s forecast period now includes the Tuesday before and the Monday after Thanksgiving.

The busiest day for air travel will be Sunday, Dec.1.

An additional 1.3 million more Americans will be topping off the tank and hitting the road, adding up to roughly 71 million people that will travel by car this year.

Gas prices are floating around the $3 range a week ahead of Thanksgiving.

National Average:$3.07

Florida Average: $3.12

Broward Average:$3.15

Miami-Dade Average: $3.16

Whether you opt to travel by air or ground, pack your patience and plan on a busy holiday season this year.

