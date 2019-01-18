Nearly 50,000 bags of Perdue chicken nuggets recalled

(WSVN) - Perdue Foods recalled nearly 50,000 bags of their chicken nuggets after multiple people reported finding pieces of wood in them.

The potentially dangerous bags are a part of Perdue’s “Simply Smart” organic brand of gluten free chicken breast nuggets.

The company issued the recall on Jan. 17 for the bags with a best if used by date of 10/25/19, UPC bar code of 72745-80656 and an establishment number of “P-33944.”

Jeff Shaw, Perdue’s Vice President for Quality Assurance, stated that there have been no reported injuries at this time from the product.

For a full refund on the chicken nuggets contact the company at 877-727-3447 or visit the USDA website.

