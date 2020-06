Courtesy: US Customs and Border Protection

(WSVN) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents have seized close to 500 pounds of cocaine in Puerto Rico.

On Wednesday, the agents seized 492 pounds of cocaine inside a container on a ferry that travels from Santo Domingo to San Juan.

Eight duffle bags were found in the container with 20 bricks in each bag.

The cocaine is estimated to be worth $6 million.

