SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO (WSVN) — The Coast Guard made a big bust at sea on a boat near Puerto Rico.

The Coast Guard intercepted nearly 2,000 pounds of cocaine after stopping a go-fast boat south of Puerto Rico on Friday.

Officials managed to take three suspected smugglers into custody.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.