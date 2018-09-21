Nearly $18M worth of cocaine found hidden in boxes of bananas at Texas port

FREEPORT, Texas (WSVN) — When no one claimed 45 boxes of bananas at a Texas port, they donated the fruit to the state’s Department of Criminal Justice — not knowing the boxes actually contained nearly $18 million worth of cocaine!

Two sergeants arrived at the port to load up the bananas Friday morning, only to realize one of the boxes felt different from the others.

They cut the straps and opened it up, only to find a bundle of a white powdery substance hidden beneath the bananas.

U.S. Customs agents responded and confirmed it was cocaine. In all, they found 540 packages of cocaine hidden in the two pallets of bananas. They estimated the drugs had an estimated street value of $17,820,000.

Both the Drug Enforcement Administration and U.S. Customs and Border Protection are investigating.

“Sometimes, life gives you lemons. Sometimes, it gives you bananas,” the Texas Department of Criminal Justice wrote on their Facebook page. “And sometimes, it gives you something you’d never expect!”

