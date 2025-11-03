SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Nearly one week after Hurricane Melissa swept across the Caribbean, nonprofit organizations continue to fill pallets with supplies to be flown from South Florida to storm-stricken areas.

At a busy warehouse in Sunrise Monday, 41 pallets with critical health and medical supplies are all destined for the people of Jamaica — thanks to the AIDS Healthcare Foundation.

“So what today is about is doing what AHF does best, and that is responding to the needs of the people,” said AIDS Healthcare Foundation Imara Canady.

AHF is the world’s largest nonprofit public health organization, with a primary focus on addressing the global HIV and AIDS epidemic.

But in times of crisis, they also step up as first responders, and on Monday, their efforts are going to help communities in Jamaica hit hardest by Melissa — the most powerful storm on record to strike the island nation.

The Category 5 hurricane barreled into Jamaica with winds upwards of 185 miles per hour, leveling communities and leaving many on the island nation without the basics to survive.

Jamaican officials said at least 19 people were killed. That number is expected to rise in the coming days as search-and-rescue teams push into areas cut off by debris and floodwaters.

But despite the challenges, AHF is determined to ensure the relief reaches those who need it most.

“We have been working with our leadership teams that are based in Jamaica to identify what are some baseline things that are needed,” said Canady.

Items include generators, batteries, five-gallon gas cans, toilet paper, tarps and water purification kits — all part of the mission to help Jamaica on its long road to recovery.

“Starting tomorrow morning. [those items] will be deployed into the community, into those spaces, places that we know need these resources,” said Canady.

AHF has charted a plane that will be leaving Miami International Airport Monday afternoon and will arrive in Kingston, Jamaica in the evening. From there, the items will be distributed to the people of Jamaica.

