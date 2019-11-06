NC authorities: Deputy injured when man tries to take gun

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina deputy and a suspect were shot when the man tried to take the officer’s gun while at a hospital.

Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright said at a news conference that the suspect was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center on Wednesday morning because he needed medical attention. While there, Wright says the suspect tried to take the deputy’s gun.

Reference the shooting this morning at Cape Fear Valley Hospital, the scene has been rendered safe by #FayPD. More information will be released soon. The FPD is the official source for information. Stay tuned here. — Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) November 6, 2019

Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins says an officer who was at the hospital for a different investigation intervened.

Wright says the deputy is in good condition. Authorities didn’t disclose the suspect’s condition.

Wright says the suspect had been arrested Tuesday night on warrants involving a home invasion.

