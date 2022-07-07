(WSVN) - Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant gave a waitress a shocking surprise.

After he enjoyed his meal at an Applebee’s restaurant, he left a generous tip of five hundred dollars for the woman.

The rising NBA star and his friends had a little fun as the waitress doesn’t recognize him at first.

He is one of the youngest players in the league, but he is still on the rise, so not everyone recognizes him yet.

At first, the waitress thinks the tip was a mistake, but when she finally realizes who the generous tipper actually is, her reaction is priceless.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.