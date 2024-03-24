(WSVN) - A U.S. Navy sailor from South Florida has died on a tour of duty.

Oriola Michael Aregbesola, from Miramar, died Wednesday as a result of an incident that was not combat-related in the Red Sea. The incident is under investigation.

The 34-year-old aviation machinist was deployed to the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group. 7News has learned he was supporting operations in the Red Sea.

