Native American tribe to cover funerals costs for Alabama tornado victims

(WSVN) - A Native American tribe has volunteered to cover the costs of the funerals for the 23 victims of a devastating tornado in Alabama.

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians tribe announced that they will be making a $184,000 donation to cover the costs.

“It is at times of greatest need that we often see our communities coming together to help one another. This is one of those times,” Tribal Chair and CEO Stephanie A. Bryan said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those affected.”

According to CNN, the tribe originally committed to donating $50,000 in conjunction with another group that was going to make a donation. However, when that group backed out, the tribe stepped up with more funds.

“My goal was to be able to provide what the families wanted” for “this casket or this service without having to scrimp because they didn’t have the money,” Lee County coroner Bill Harris said. “These folks have stepped up for a community need, and I appreciate that.”

Other organizations came forward to donate for the funerals. Also, an unnamed man donated $10,000 for foot markers for the graves.

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians is the only federally recognized Native American tribe in Alabama.

