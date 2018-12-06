Nationwide recall issued for infant ibuprofen sold at Walmart, CVS, Family Dollar

(WSVN) - Tris Pharma has voluntarily recalled three brands of infant ibuprofen, after finding the products may possibly contain higher concentrations of the drug than advertised.

The products affected include 0.5-ounce bottles of Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension under the brand names Family Wellness, CVS Health and Equate.

According to the company’s press release, infants who may be more susceptible to a higher potency level of the drug may be more vulnerable to permanent NSAID-associated renal injury.

Other side effect may include nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, or more rarely, diarrhea.

The medications, used as a pain reliever/fever reducer, were distributed all over the U.S.

For more information on the recall, click here.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.