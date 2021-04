(WSVN) - The beach and pool industries are seeing shortages as they struggle to find lifeguards.

The shortage is having an impact on the reopening of some pools and beaches.

Officials said it’s a nationwide need for lifeguards and anyone interested should reach out to local pools to see if they need help.

