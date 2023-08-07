WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSVN) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) have announced plans for a nationwide emergency alert test.

The test is scheduled for October 4 at 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time where all consumer cell phones across the country will receive an alert message as part of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System.

Cellphone users can expect to see an alert on their devices that reads: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. NO ACTION IS NEEDED.” Depending on individual settings, the test message may also appear in Spanish for some recipients.

FEMA and the FCC are working in coordination with wireless providers, emergency managers, and other relevant stakeholders to avoid any confusion or alarm among the public during the test.

The purpose of this nationwide emergency alert test is to verify that all systems are fully prepared in case a national emergency situation requires sending critical information to the public through wireless devices.

This upcoming test will mark the second time that all cellular devices will be involved in a nationwide emergency alert test. The previous test served as an opportunity to assess the system’s functionality and identify any necessary improvements.

In addition to cellphones, radios, and televisions will also undergo testing on the same day, with the test expected to last approximately one minute.

