The federal government is conducting a national test of its emergency alert system on Wednesday 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). It’s essential to stay informed and not be alarmed when your smartphone emits a loud alert tone.

The test encompasses a range of communication channels, including wireless phones, television, and radio. Additionally, you’ll receive a text message explicitly stating that this is only a test.

This marks the second time the federal government has utilized the emergency alert system to reach mobile phones. It’s important to note that other warnings you may have received, such as Amber Alerts, typically originate from your state of residence.

This system was also responsible for the accidental missile alert in Hawaii in 2018.

While the test may briefly disrupt your daily routine, it is a crucial step in maintaining our nation’s emergency preparedness. Stay informed, stay safe, and remember: Don’t panic; it’s only a test.

