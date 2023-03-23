Thursday marks National Puppy Day, a day dedicated to celebrating the joy and unconditional love that puppies bring into our lives. Every Mar. 23 encourages people to adopt puppies from shelters, as well as raise awareness about the importance of responsible pet ownership.

Across the nation, pet lovers have been sharing photos and videos of their furry friends on social media using the hashtag #NationalPuppyDay. The day has become a trending topic on Twitter, with many users sharing heartwarming stories about their own puppies or dogs they’ve met throughout their lives.

The day is not just about celebrating the cuteness of puppies, but also about raising awareness for animal welfare. National Puppy Day serves as a reminder that there are many puppies and dogs in shelters across the country waiting for their forever homes.

Shelters and rescues have been using the day as an opportunity to encourage people to adopt pets.

One such organization is the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), which launched a #FindYourFido campaign in honor of National Puppy Day back in 2016. The campaign encourages people to adopt dogs from shelters and share photos of their newly adopted pets on social media.

According to the ASPCA, approximately 6.5 million companion animals enter U.S. animal shelters every year. Of those, about 3.3 million are dogs. Sadly, many of these dogs are euthanized due to overcrowding.

National Puppy Day is an important reminder that adopting a pet can make a significant impact on both the animal and the adopter’s life. Puppies, and all dogs, require love, attention, and proper care, but the joy they bring into our lives is immeasurable.

So on this National Puppy Day, consider adopting a furry friend from a shelter or rescue organization. Not only will you be giving a dog a loving home, but you’ll also be enriching your own life with the unconditional love and companionship that only a dog can provide.

