April 11 is the day to cherish your pets just a little more. It’s National Pet Day! The annual event was founded by Colleen Paige, an animal welfare advocate and pet and family lifestyle expert.

While April 11 is the official day to honor our animal companions, pet owners know that every day is an opportunity to celebrate their furry, feathered, or scaled friends.

This year’s celebration takes on added significance as more people have turned to pets for comfort and companionship during the pandemic. But beyond the joy they bring, pets also offer physical and mental health benefits. Research by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has found that pets can lower cortisol, cholesterol, and blood pressure levels, contributing to overall cardiovascular health.

However, not all pets have a loving home. According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, approximately 6.5 million companion animals enter shelters nationwide each year. That’s why Paige founded National Pet Day with a dual purpose: to celebrate the joy pets bring to our lives and to promote pet adoption.

Happy #NationalPetDay! Please consider opening your heart & home to a dog, cat or other orphaned pet in need. Animal shelters all over the country are filled with all kinds of wonderful pets from large to small. Don’t forget to spoil your pets today! pic.twitter.com/tzICwwJphi — National Pet Day™ (@NationalPetDay) April 11, 2023

“Don’t shop! Adopt!” has become the holiday motto, encouraging people who want purebred dogs and cats to contact rescue organizations instead of going to a breeder. Paige hopes to raise awareness about the ongoing needs of many pets of all kinds waiting in shelters to be adopted.

The power of social media has helped spread the word and promote pet adoption.

On this National Pet Day, take a moment to hug your hedgehog, bond with your bunny, or cut your cat some catnip. And if you’re looking for a new pet, consider adopting one from a local shelter.

