National parks offer free admission on Veterans Day

(WSVN) - National parks across the country, including five in the Sunshine State, are offering free admission for everyone on Veteran’s Day.

Five Florida parks are among those that will have free admission on Sunday:

Everglades National Park

Dry Tortugas National Park, located 70 miles west of Key West

Canaveral National Seashore

Castillo de San Marcos National Monument in St. Augustine

Gulf Islands National Seashore

The National Park Service officials said visitors should check in with each park for hours of operation and event schedules.

