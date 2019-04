(WSVN) - The 2019 National Park Week has kicked off across the country.

To celebrate the week, many national parks across the country will be allowing people in for free, Saturday.

National parks will be waiving admission fees throughout Saturday, including the Everglades National Park.

National Park Week runs through April 28.

