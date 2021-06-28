MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Danny made landfall Monday evening on South Carolina’s coast, threatening to dump heavy rains on parts of the Southeast as it moves inland.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm had top sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) as it moved ashore just north of Hilton Head on Pritchards Island. Danny was expected to move during the nighttime hours into east-central Georgia, rapidly weakening over land.

The fourth named storm of this Atlantic hurricane season formed close to South Carolina’s coast during the afternoon Monday.

Forecasters said it could drop heavy rains as far inland as the north Georgia Piedmont area and northeast Alabama. Dangerous surf conditions also were expected along parts of the Southeast seacoast.