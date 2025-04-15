(WSVN) - With hurricane season weeks away, the National Hurricane Center said South Floridians should be prepared for the potential storms.

The 2025 hurricane season commences June 1, but NHC Director Dr. Michael Brennan tells 7News the time to prepare begins now.

“We’re going to have storms. I think that’s the main message for everyone in South Florida to take away. You have to be prepared for every hurricane season. This is one of the most vulnerable places in the United States for tropical storm and hurricane impacts,” he said.

He said that one of the best things Floridians can do now is to create a game plan for when the storm emerges.

“Get your home ready. Make sure you have the proper amounts of insurance to cover your property and your possessions in the face of a potential storm. Strengthen your home, create a communication plan with your friends and loved ones,” said Brennan.

Brennan adds his main message ahead of storm season is to “know your risk.”

This is important for everyone living in Florida, but most importantly for the thousands of new Floridians who, for the first time, are bracing for storms.

He suggested those newcomers in the state should talk to residents who have weathered storms in the past.

“Talk to your friends, your neighbors your co-workers, people who have been here and through the drill,” said Brennan.

In 2024, the Sunshine State was hit by two hurricanes: Helene, a category four, and Milton, a category three storm.

But as the agency gets ready for another hurricane season, a dark cloud looms over it after its workers have faced a recent wave of layoffs.

One thousand employees have been fired from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, of which the NHC is a part, since February.

Andrew Hazelton, one of the terminated employees, said the layoffs will impact how the agency shares storm information.

“It’s going to make it harder to get accurate information out there,” he said.

He worries the loss of employees will impact the agency’s ability to operate at its best.

“With a better forecast, people who aren’t in danger don’t have to evacuate as much. The cone gets narrower. We’re able to provide accurate warnings, dispel false alarms, which saves properties, the economy, commerce, and schools so it’s just a lot of things people don’t think about that you lose if forecasts go back to being not so accurate,” said Hazelton.

Despite the worker cuts, Brennan said the agency’s mission remains the same.

“We’re really proud of the work we do here and we’re ready and getting ready to help everyone get through the 2025 hurricane season,” he said.

He also wants everyone to know their flood risk, as it doesn’t take a hurricane to cause a flood of trouble, especially for low-lying communities along the water.

Knowing it’s a lot of information to process all at once, the state of Florida has a website where residents can start assessing their risk and making their plans.

