About 42% of Americans claim grilled cheese as their favorite sandwich, making it the most popular in the United States – and one worthy of celebration. On National Grilled Cheese Day, get inspired by these creative takes on this beloved sandwich.

While grilled cheese may have started as a simple comfort meal of bread and cheese, today’s options go beyond the basics. Grilled cheese is all about creativity, from unexpected flavor combinations like blueberry and Brie to mountains of artisanal cheeses. Whether you crave a nostalgic snack or an adventurous take on a classic, get ready to make the perfect sandwich on National Grilled Cheese Day.

A humble grilled cheese: From simple sandwich to fine dining

The modern grilled cheese started in the 1920s as an open-faced sandwich. Grilled cheese restaurant Fresh Melt explains that the invention of processed American cheese and pre-sliced bread made grilled cheese a popular meal. Initially served with toppings like tomatoes, eggs, bacon or pineapple, cooks added another slice of bread during the 1930s for a filling yet inexpensive meal during the Great Depression.

In the century since its invention, the grilled cheese has evolved from simple white bread and American cheese. Home cooks and professional chefs experiment with ingredients, incorporating different cheeses, gourmet breads, elevated ingredients and specialty dipping sauces. When Food Network tracked down restaurants with outrageous grilled cheeses, they found options that included lobster, substituted pancakes for bread or mimicked a French onion soup.

On April 12, you have various ways to celebrate. Indulge in the simplicity of crispy, golden bread and melty cheese, or get creative with an exciting new sandwich.

The perfect grilled cheese

At its simplest, a grilled cheese requires only two buttered slices of bread, cheese, and a pan or griddle to cook it in. Yet when browsing recipes, nearly everyone has their own trick for making the perfect grilled cheese.

Spreading mayonnaise on the bread instead of butter may make for a crispier bake on the bread. A dash of mustard or Worcestershire sauce inside the sandwich can enhance the flavor. Some people might swear by special seasonings. Others claim sourdough is the bread of choice for grilled cheese.

The experts at Tillamook, having sold over 90,000 grilled cheese sandwiches in 2024, shared their tips with Simply Recipes. After three years of trial and error, head chef Josh Archibald recommends starting with a warm, not hot, pan and flipping the sandwich often. This ensures an even browning and completely melted cheese without any burning.

For a more scientific approach, the American Chemical Society revealed in their Reactions video series that the perfect grilled cheese comes down to your cheese’s pH level or acidity. Cheeses between 5.3 and 5.5 pH, like mild cheddar, Gouda, Gruyere or American cheese, provide the best melt.

If you don’t yet have a secret family recipe for grilled cheese, National Grilled Cheese Day is the perfect time to refine your technique. If you already make the best grilled cheese, put it to the test with new ingredients.

The grilled cheese trend

In a 2024 Newsweek survey, 42% of Americans chose grilled cheese as their top sandwich, pushing it to first place. Grilled cheese’s appeal – comfort, affordability and culinary possibility – has set it up to become yet more popular in the coming years. Business Insider notes that nostalgia, value and innovation are the biggest 2025 trends for restaurants. As chefs continue to iterate on grilled cheese, this sandwich will likely maintain its first-place status.

New gluten-free breads and dairy-free cheeses make it possible for everyone to partake at home and when eating out. Specialty grilled cheese restaurants and food trucks have started in several cities, from Grater Grilled Cheese in San Diego to Cheesies in Chicago. Some restaurants’ grilled cheese sandwiches have even become famous enough to spawn copycats, including the Tillamook grilled cheese and the sandwich at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Global innovations to the classic grilled cheese

While grilled cheese may be an American staple, similar sandwiches exist worldwide. The toastie in England and the croque monsieur in France offer different takes. However, international flavors from around the world are also a great way to elevate a traditional grilled cheese.

For a Latin American twist, spread “hogao” – a Colombian tomato and onion sauce – inside the bread before grilling. You could also add bold spices and sauces like harissa, gochujang or za’atar to the cheese for a kick.

If you like to dip your grilled cheese, mojo verde from the Canary Islands offers a garlicky, cilantro flavor profile that brings vibrancy to grilled cheese. Pair it with a mild cheese like fontina or queso chihuahua to let the dip shine through.

You can also mix the traditional grilled cheese and tomato soup combo with “lentejas,” a Mexican lentil soup. Traditionally served with tortillas, the veggies, tomatoes and lentils make this a hearty soup that can make your grilled cheese dinner more filling.

Where to find the best grilled cheese on National Grilled Cheese Day

With the popularity of grilled cheese, many cities around the country embrace the sandwich year-round with special events. Wisconsin hosts an annual grilled cheese championship on April 26, with divisions for amateurs, professionals and children. Other cities get local restaurants involved, such as Douglas County, Oregon’s Cheese and Thank You event, in which 20 restaurants donated proceeds from specialty grilled cheese sales to UCAN’s Feeding Umpqua food bank.

Some cities offer grilled cheese festivals to celebrate this iconic sandwich. The Sacramento Grilled Cheese Festival on April 12 provides unlimited samples of grilled cheese, beer, wine and other treats, as well as live music and entertainment over two days.

Plan your own event if you don’t have any grilled cheese celebrations in your area. Host a competitive grilled cheese night and invite friends to prepare their own special take on the sandwich.

Celebrate National Grilled Cheese Day with a twist

This National Grilled Cheese Day, go beyond the basic sandwich with creative new ways to enjoy this classic comfort food. Test new recipes at home, head to a local grilled cheese restaurant or attend a festival. Whether you stick to the traditional or embrace the gourmet, every celebration promises crispy, cheesy goodness.

Kristen Wood is a photographer, food writer, recipe developer and creator of MOON and spoon and yum. She is also the author of “Vegetarian Family Cookbook,” “Fermented Hot Sauce Cookbook” and “Hot Sauce Cookbook for Beginners.” Her work has been featured in various online and print publications, including NBC, Seattle Times, Elle, Martha Stewart, Forbes, Chicago Sun-Times and more.

