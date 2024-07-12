Friday is National French Fry Day, and there are plenty of opportunities to enjoy free fries this week and throughout the year. Here’s a roundup of the best deals from popular fast-food chains:

McDonald’s: Free Fries on Friday and Saturday

McDonald’s is offering a free medium order of fries with any purchase of $1 or more on Friday, July 12, and every subsequent Friday through December 27, 2024, via their app. Additionally, on Saturday, July 13, customers can get a free order of fries of any size, no purchase necessary, through the app.

New users who download the app will also receive a free Big Mac with their first purchase of $1 or more. McDonald’s has launched Special Grade Garlic Sauce for dipping, which is available only in the app.

Burger King: Free Fries on Fridays

Members of Burger King’s Royal Perks loyalty program can get a free order of fries of any size with a purchase of $1 or more on National French Fry Day and every Friday for the rest of the year.

From July 12 to July 14, Royal Perks members will also earn double Crowns with purchases that include fries. Royal Perks members can get a free hamburger with a $1 purchase on July 12 to celebrate National Grilling Month.

Wendy’s: Free Fries on Fridays All Year

Wendy’s offers a free order of fries of any size with any purchase every Friday for the rest of the year. The deal is available in the Wendy’s app, which requires download and account registration.

KFC: Free Secret Recipe Fries

KFC Rewards loyalty program members can get a free order of Secret Recipe fries of any size with any online purchase on Friday. Additionally, through August 25, online purchases via the KFC app or KFC.com will receive 50% off Chicken Sandwiches, including the new KFC Saucy Sandwich.

Taco Bell: Nacho Fries Lover’s Pass

Through Monday, Taco Bell Rewards loyalty program members can purchase a Nacho Fries Lover’s Pass for $10. This pass entitles them to a regular-size order of Nacho Fries every day for 30 days via the Taco Bell app.

Additional Deals

Arby’s: Get any size order of fries for $1 throughout July for Arby’s Rewards members. First-time members receive 25% off their first order.

Get any size order of fries for $1 throughout July for Arby’s Rewards members. First-time members receive 25% off their first order. Bar Louie: 50% off truffle fries during happy hour (3 p.m. to 7 p.m.) on Friday, July 12.

50% off truffle fries during happy hour (3 p.m. to 7 p.m.) on Friday, July 12. Checkers & Rally’s: Enter to win a year of free Fully Loaded Fries through July 12. Members get a free regular-size order of Fully Loaded Fries with any purchase from July 12 to July 14.

Enter to win a year of free Fully Loaded Fries through July 12. Members get a free regular-size order of Fully Loaded Fries with any purchase from July 12 to July 14. Raising Cane’s: Free fries for Caniac Club members on July 12.

Enjoy these deals and celebrate National French Fry Day with some free or discounted fries from your favorite spots!

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.