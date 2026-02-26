MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami was one of eight cities selected to host the National Archives’ “Freedom Plane National Tour: Documents That Forged a Nation,” in honor of the U.S.’ 250th birthday.

The tour’s first stop will be Kansas City in early March It will be showcased at the HistoryMiami Museum in downtown from June 20 through July 5.

Visitors will be able to see an engraving of the Declaration of Independence and the Treaty of Paris, among other historical documents.

Tickets are free, and the tour is open to the public.

