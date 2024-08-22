NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSVN) — A Nashville middle school teacher is making a big impact in her community, not just by assigning homework, but by helping students feel confident from head to toe.

Makayla Nash, the founder of the nonprofit organization “The Drip Drive,” is empowering children through fashion by giving back to students in need.

“It’s Drip Drive Day!” Nash enthusiastically announced to her students, who responded with cheers of excitement.

The annual event has become a celebration for students in Nashville, where they can pick out new clothes and shoes, all at no cost.

Nash launched The Drip Drive in December 2022, and this year marks her third drive. The initiative is aimed at serving low-income schools and students, providing them with the opportunity to assemble entire outfits in a setting that resembles a shopping mall.

Nash’s latest drive has gone viral, thanks to her efforts in giving out over 100 pairs of white Nike Air Force Ones for the new school year.

“Everybody come up one by one and get your shoes to take home with you,” she told the students as she handed out the brand-new sneakers.

The success of this year’s Drip Drive was made possible through partnerships with stores like Finish Line and JD Sports. What began as a simple call to place a bulk order of shoes turned into a major blessing when an area manager for Finish Line donated 100 pairs of sneakers.

Nash even handpicked the sizes to ensure each student received the perfect fit. She chose the classic white sneakers because the neutral color doesn’t give off a social status, making everyone equally stylish.

“You ate, very much ate,” Nash praised the students as they proudly wore their new shoes.

Nash relies on donations and sponsorships to keep “The Drip Drive” going. If you would like to get involved and support her mission, she has set up a GoFundMe for anyone who would like to contribute.

