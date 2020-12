(WSVN) - Family is the greatest gift of all and the newborn babies at a hospital in Nashville took that saying literally.

Nurses dressed up the babies in the neo-natal care unit as holiday presents.

Each baby was wrapped and swaddled up with a handwritten name tag describing their cute quirks and personalities.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.