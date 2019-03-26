Nashville bakery’s ‘Vasectomy Cake’ goes viral

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSVN) — A Nashville bakery is going viral for the unusual cake they made for one of their clients.

Signature Desserts posted a photo of a “Vasectomy Cake” they made for one of their customers, earlier this month.

The cake features a halved lemon and a whole lemon, along with the words “100% JUICE, NO SEEDS. HAPPY VASECTOMY!”

The bakery said the store makes cakes to celebrate any occasion.

According to Fox 17, the cake was ordered by a woman whose husband was getting a vasectomy. The bakery told the station that the man thought the cake was hilarious.

