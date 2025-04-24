(WSVN) - NASA held a cosmic celebration for the 35th anniversary of the Hubble Space Telescope’s launch.

The 24,000-pound observatory went into low Earth orbit on April 24, 1990.

To mark the occasion, NASA released a collection of images recently taken by the Hubble. They include Mars, star-forming regions and a neighboring galaxy.

The telescope has made almost two million observations, viewing tens of thousands of astronomical targets.

