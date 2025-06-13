(WSVN) - NASA released a new video of a spectacular solar sight that could impact Earth this weekend.

The agency said the geomagnetic storm is plasma being ejected from the eye of the sun and launched into the solar system.

Researchers said this phenomenon could affect electronic devices by causing damage to transformers.

But it’s not all that scary, as several states, from Alaska to Rhode Island, may even be able to see stunning northern lights due to the event.

