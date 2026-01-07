(WSVN) - NASA is preparing for their first spacewalks of the year.

These walks, called extravehicular activities, will allow the astronauts to perform tasks outside the International Space Station with the goal of extending the life and power of the orbiting lab.

The first walk is planned for Thursday and the next for Jan. 15.

Bill Spetch, the Operations Integration Manager for NASA’s International Space Station Program, provided further details.

“We continue to celebrate, as we go here, the International Space Station’s 25 years of continuous human presence,” Spetch said. “We’re advancing scientific knowledge and demonstrating new technologies that enable us to prepare for human exploration of the moon as we prepare for Mars.”

The space station’s plans include installing new solar arrays, cameras and navigation tools, as well as testing for microbes.

NASA will provide live coverage of the Jan. 15 spacewalk on NASA+, Amazon Prime and the agency’s YouTube channel, beginning at 5:40 a.m.

