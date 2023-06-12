NASA has opened its Artifact Program to eligible schools, universities, museums, libraries, and planetariums interested in obtaining unique objects for the facility’s STEM programs.

Applications for the opportunity are now open, but applicants have until June 30 to sign up.

The agency has many items available, including decommissioned programs, science instruments, and hardware that was flown into space.

The program looks to encourage the next generation of STEM students.

Anyone who is interested in applying for their institution can do so here.

