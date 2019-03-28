NASA offers $18,500 to women willing to stay in bed for 2 months

(WSVN) - Have you ever dreaded getting out of bed for work? If so, you can take place in a study that will pay you to stay bundled up in your sheets.

The German Aerospace Center, commissioned by NASA and the European Space Agency, is looking for 24 participants to take place in a bed rest study where those chosen will spend 60 days laying down out of an 89 day study.

According to Fox 32, the purpose of the study is to monitor how the body changes in weightlessness which may be stimulated by bed rest.

The study will take place from September to December 2019 in Cologne, Germany.

Prospective volunteers must be women aged between 24 and 55 and stand between 5 feet tall to about 6 feet 2 inches tall.

The participant can’t smoke and must have a BMI between 19 and 30.

Medical professionals and a nutritionists will assist with the study.

Those who are chosen will receive an allowance of 16,500 Euros, which converts to about $18,523.54.

The German Aerospace Center reportedly hopes to develop a way to reduce the negative effects of weightlessness on astronauts.

Those who are interested in applying will have to fill out a questionnaire and attend a follow-up event before participating in a mental and physical fitness examination.

To apply, visit the German Aerospace Center’s website. Warning: you’ll need to translate the website.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.