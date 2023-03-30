PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WSVN) — NASA has announced that it has detected a gamma-ray burst, one of the most powerful classes of explosions in the universe, which it has dubbed “The Boat”. This particular gamma-ray burst was unlike any other ever seen before and is being called the brightest of all time.

The burst was detected back in October of 2022 at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center located in Maryland and its pulse of intense radiation was so exceptional that it blinded most of the gamma-ray instruments in space. Scientists believe that a gamma ray blast like this one is so rare that it only happens once every 10,000 years.

The burst triggered numerous detectors on spacecraft and observatories around the globe, including the International Space Station and even Voyager One in interstellar space. Astronomers believe that gamma-ray bursts come from the formation of black holes.

NASA’s James Webb and Hubble Space Telescopes searched for the supernova that usually follows long bursts, but they believe that the entire star was swallowed up by the black hole instead of exploding.

This discovery is significant because it helps scientists better understand the processes that occur in the universe. Gamma-ray bursts are rare and difficult to detect, so any new data that can be collected about them is incredibly valuable.

NASA is now analyzing the data collected from this burst to try to learn more about the physics behind it. The hope is that this will help scientists gain a better understanding of how the universe works and what causes these powerful explosions.

As scientists continue to explore the universe, discoveries like this one will become increasingly important. They will help us answer some of the biggest questions about the universe, including how it was formed and what its ultimate fate will be.

