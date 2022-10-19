(WSVN) - One of the brightest explosions in space ever recorded was captured by space and ground-based telescopes on October 9.

As the bright light flashed, an afterglow was detected.

According to NASA, these gamma-ray bursts are the most powerful class of explosions in the universe.

Scientists believed this happened when a massive star — about 2.4 billion light-years away — collapsed into a supernova explosion and became a black hole.

The star was likely much larger than our sun.

Studying an event like this can reveal more details about the collapse of stars, how matter interacts near the speed of light, and what conditions may be like in distant galaxies.

Astronomers estimated that such a bright gamma-ray burst may not appear again for decades.

