(WSVN) - NASA astronauts spread holiday cheer from orbit by sharing a video of them wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and sharing their holiday experience.

Crew members in Expedition 74 aboard the International Space Station shared a festive message complete with decorations and new holiday traditions in microgravity.

“From all of us aboard the International Space Station, to all of you, we would like to wish you the happiest of holiday season, the happiest of Christmas, Merry Christmas, and a happy, happy New Year,” astronaut Mike Fincke said.

The astronauts showed off their Christmas tree and makeshift stockings they had set up on Dec. 17, as they sent Christmas and New Year’s wishes back here to Earth.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.