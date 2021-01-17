NASA announces discovery of ‘super-Earth’

NASA scientists have made an out-of-this-world discovery.

It may look like a picture of Earth with a dark filter on it, but it’s actually a planet they just discovered and are calling a super-Earth.

Astronomers have classified the planet a super-Earth because it is 50% bigger than Earth and has three times the mass.

The planet, also known as TOI-561b, has a hot and rocky surface with an average temperature of 3,145 degrees Fahrenheit.

This super-Earth is around 10 billion years old, making it one of the oldest rocky planets to ever be discovered.

