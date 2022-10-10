(WSVN) - An upcoming flight to Nantucket has local officials on high alert.

The Nantucket Police Department reported they are ready to respond to a possible flight with migrants on board, Tuesday.

The town’s memorial airport operations noticed a scheduled flight with what looked like similar patterns to a flight that carried about 50 Venezuelan asylum seekers to Martha’s Vineyard from Texas in September.

The charter company reportedly told the airport that the flight is for a business group from Chicago but in the event of incoming migrants, town officials said they are ready to manage the situation.

