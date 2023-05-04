(WSVN) - It’s been two years since Nabisco introduced the mouth-watering S’mores flavored Oreos as a limited edition treat, and fans have been clamoring for their return ever since. Well, the wait is finally over as the company announced that the cookies are making a comeback on Monday, this time with a fun new name – S’moreos!

For those who missed out on the original release, S’moreos is a twist on the classic Oreo cookie.

Instead of the usual chocolate cookie and vanilla creme filling, the S’moreos have a graham-flavored cookie base and a filling consisting of two layers of marshmallow and chocolate-flavored creme. The result is a cookie that tastes just like the classic campfire treat, without the need for a fire.

The decision to rename the beloved treat came from the fans themselves, who took to social media with suggestions. Nabisco listened and decided to run with the name S’moreos. The company is excited to bring back the much-loved flavor and hopes that fans will enjoy the new name as well.

So mark your calendars and get ready to stock up on the deliciously nostalgic S’moreos when they hit grocery store shelves on May 8. They are sure to be a hit with both Oreo and S’mores fans alike!

